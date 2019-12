Nigerian singer and DJ, Cuppy has been spotted with music royalty, Neyo.

The DJ took to her IG page to share a photo of herself with Neyo, describing him as the kindest artiste she knows.

Read Also: “Consistency Is A Major Key”- DJ Cuppy Says As She Flaunts Awards

“The KINDEST artist I know! Arabian nights with @Neyo!”

Cuppy made headlines a few weeks ago after she took to social media to share new images of her pet lion.

A pet many immediately had issues.

Checkout the full photo below;