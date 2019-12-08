Dj Cuppy Thrills Crowd As She Bends Over Backwards On Stage (Video)

Pepsi Ambassador, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy thrilled the crowd with her designers biker shorts at Livespot X Festival in Lagos.

The popular disc jockey bent over backwards while she was on stage so the audience could get a better view of her backside as well as the Pepsi shorts she had on.

Cardi B, who was billed to perform at the same event, donned a green and white attire matching the colours of the Nigerian flag.

Watch the video below: