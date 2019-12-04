Do Not Let Vanity Be Your Only Reason For Plastic Surgery – Lami Philips Caution Women

by Temitope Alabi
Lami Philips
Lami Philips

Nigerian singer Lami Phillips has dished out a piece of advice for women considering having plastic surgery.

According to Lami, women are free to do whatever with their body adding that however, they should ensure that their reason is not based on vanity.

Reacting to American rapper Dream Doll revealing she almost died on a table, Lami wrote;

“Plastic Surgery is surgery. It’s invasive. Ask all the questions, be sure you NEED to do this. I’m not against it because everyone has a right to their own body but please don’t do “follow follow” without all the facts.

“Some people have actual medically justifiable reasons for plastic surgery, some have mental health issues that justify the need for plastic surgery but please don’t let “vanity” be your only reason … I’ve had surgery (csection) before and it’s not a walk in the park..it’s scary, it’s painful .. takes a while to heal and there is risk involved.

“Don’t shoot me… I’m just saying it like I see it.. (trust me .. if there was a non invasive way for me to look like Jlo I will sooooooo be on it!!!!

