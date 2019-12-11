Do You People Want My Blood?, Tacha Asks Angela Okorie, Jaruma (Video)

Information Nigeria had reported that popular Nigerian reality TV star Tacha finally sent a reply to those asking her to show gratitude.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to tell her fans and followers that she is not even ready to joke around with her business and her brand.

Well, it seems there’s more to the video.

In a part not included in the first video, the serial entrepreneur also asked the celebrities calling her out if they wanted her blood since they all have something to say about her.

Tacha also said it is boring hearing them call her ‘ungrateful’ and she advised them to be more creative when they want to throw shades at her.

Although, she didn’t mention names, many believe the video is targeted at actress, Angela Okorie and sex therapist, Jaruma.

Watch the video below: