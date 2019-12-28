Domestic Help Recounts How She Was Brutalized By Her Madam Over Food (Video)

A young domestic help is currently trending after a video of her battered face surfaced online.

The video, which has since begun to trend, saw the young girl recounting how her madam brutalized her over food for her kids.

The young girl in the video can be seen bleeding from her lips and back of her head. She went on to say that her madam hit her with her shoes because the pap meant to feed her kids has finished.

Social media users have since reacted to the video asking that the madam be arrested and prosecuted.

Watch the video below.