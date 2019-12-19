Donald Trump Reacts After Becoming Third American President To Be Impeached

Donald Trump, former American President, has become the third US President to be impeached, following his impeachment process which was concluded by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
However, his impeachment would not stand until the Senate ratifies the House decision.
The Speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi, while making the announcement, said the impeachment is a “great day for the Constitution of the United States, a sad one for America that the president’s reckless activities necessitated us having to introduce articles of impeachment.”
Reacting to the impeachment, Donald Trump took to his official Twitter handle to write; ‘In reality, they are not after me but you, I am just in the way.’
He wrote:
2 Comments
This is a total contrast from what has been happening in Nigeria where d constitution is recklessly violated by the President and the national assembly sees nothing wrong in that. The President is completely above our constitution. Democracy indeed.
I love trump,if not for anything but his courage,and enthusiasm. American if they make mistake of impeaching trump will give way to there real enemy and dampen the soul of their freedom fighters,which is the picture the Democrats are trying to paint “u can’t stand on the way of the Democrats”. But I laugh believing the good book which states that no matter the tribulations I Have conquered the world…