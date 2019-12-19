Donald Trump Reacts After Becoming Third American President To Be Impeached

Donald Trump, former American President, has become the third US President to be impeached, following his impeachment process which was concluded by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

However, his impeachment would not stand until the Senate ratifies the House decision.

The Speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi, while making the announcement, said the impeachment is a “great day for the Constitution of the United States, a sad one for America that the president’s reckless activities necessitated us having to introduce articles of impeachment.”

Reacting to the impeachment, Donald Trump took to his official Twitter handle to write; ‘In reality, they are not after me but you, I am just in the way.’

He wrote: