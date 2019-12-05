Don’t Bad-Mouth Nigeria, Magu Cautions Corps Members

The acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has warned members of the ongoing mandatory National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) against speaking ill of the country.

According to the statement by the commission on Thursday, the warning was given on behalf of Magu by the Ibadan Zonal Head of the commission, Friday Ebelo.

Magu charged NYSC members to always look out for how they could contribute their quota in tackling the nation’s challenges.

The statement revealed that, Magu gave the charge in Ede, Osun State on Thursday, December 5, 2019, while delivering a lecture at the state’s permanent orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.