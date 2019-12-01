‘Don’t Belittle Women’ – Don Jazzy Warns Actress Uyanda (Photo)

Popular Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has silently raised the flag on feminism as he schools actress Uyanda over her comment.

This followed after the actress advised him to get a wife in her comment over his Instagram post.

The actress had hinted that Don Jazzy’s clothes were not pressed and if he had a wife it may not have been the case.

According to her: “It time you get a wife brother, so she can make sure your clothes are ironed…”

Replying to her, Don Jazzy asked her not to belittle women in that manner.

See The Post Here: