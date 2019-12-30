Don’t Depend On Your Certificate For Success, Says Omokri

by Temitope Alabi
Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

Nigerian author, Reno Omokri is today sharing some life-changing nuggets via his IG page.

According to Reno, in his new post, everyone has to learn how to plan as no one is certain about tomorrow.

In his words;

”If you buy an umbrella when it rains you will pay twice what you would have paid if you bought it when it was sunny. Plan ahead. Build a house before you retire. Start a business before you are sacked. And even if your have a degree, don’t depend on your certificate for your success. Learn a useable skill. It maybe catering, IT, fashion and design, or writing. Do this, and you will never be hostage to a job. You will be able to start your business. Better to have and not need than need and not have.”

Thoughts anyone?

