Don’t Enter 2020 SIngle, Says Anita Joseph As She Shows Off Her Man (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has advised her teeming fans not to enter the new year single adding that God would bless each and every one of them with a good man or woman.

She made this known in an Instagram post on Saturday where she showed off her man.

She wrote:

“Goodnight kinda feeling funny tonight.

“Don’t enter 2020 single.

“God bless you with a good man or Woman❣️

“Don’t forget to get that waist snatched 🔥

“Your man might just be by the corner 💃

hourglassfashionworld Every woman’s Companion”