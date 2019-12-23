Don’t Ever Borrow Anyone Your Account Number To Receive Money – Police

by Temitope Alabi
Dolapo Badmus
Popular Nigerian Police Officer, Dolapo Badmus

Police PRO Dolapo Badmus has taken to social media to advise Nigerians against allowing friends use their account to receive money.

According to Badmus, fraudulent money could be transferred to their account, causing them to be implicated in a crime.

In her words;

“Don’t ever “borrow” anyone your account number to receive money, your account should be for your own usage..someone is in custody for borrowing a “friend” his account, he never knew the money they are transferring through him is fraudulent.Ignorance isn’t an excuse before the law.

“It’s so risky to just release your account number for transactions you cant guarantee.Local man ‘may’ be spending Christmas in detention,more so that the friend is on the run. Investigators said only his “friend” can clarify his innocence unfortunately friend is nowhere in sight.”

 

