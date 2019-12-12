Don’t Fall In Love With A Boxer, You Are A Wife Material And Not A Punching Bag: Nollywood Actor Advises DJ Cuppy

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has advised DJ Cuppy against falling in love with new friend, Anthony Joshua who happens to be a boxer.

Speaking in an Instagram post, the actor added that the Disc Jockey is wife material and not a punching bag material.

He wrote:

“I fell in #love with @cuppymusic because she has the flawless creativity of Tacha… 🙄🙄#Cuppy has 100% natural #body, just like that of #Tacha, they are not in the #whatsapp group with those who buy plastic bottles in #Oshodi market, 🤣are these #beautiful women not #wife materials? #Dear Cuppy, remember how your ex footballer #boyfriend treated you? Don’t fall in love with a boxer, 🤷‍♂️you are a wife material, not a punching bag. 🤣I am the biggest #actor in #Nigeria, the only popular actor big enough to get the attention of @chrissyteigen in #Hollywood. ✈️If you #marry me, you will carry twins in your womb.”