Don’t Fall In Love With A Boxer, You Are A Wife Material And Not A Punching Bag: Nollywood Actor Advises DJ Cuppy

by Valerie Oke
Anthony Joshua and DJ Cuppy
Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has advised DJ Cuppy against falling in love with new friend, Anthony Joshua who happens to be a boxer.

Speaking in an Instagram post, the actor added that the Disc Jockey is wife material and not a punching bag material.

He wrote:

“I fell in #love with @cuppymusic because she has the flawless creativity of Tacha… 🙄🙄#Cuppy has 100% natural #body, just like that of #Tacha, they are not in the #whatsapp group with those who buy plastic bottles in #Oshodi market, 🤣are these #beautiful women not #wife materials? #Dear Cuppy, remember how your ex footballer #boyfriend treated you? Don’t fall in love with a boxer, 🤷‍♂️you are a wife material, not a punching bag. 🤣I am the biggest #actor in #Nigeria, the only popular actor big enough to get the attention of @chrissyteigen in #Hollywood. ✈️If you #marry me, you will carry twins in your womb.”

