‘Don’t Wait For Success’ – Naira Marley Tells Fans (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer Naira Marley has shared a piece of advice to his fans.

The singer who is known for his controversial comments has spoken to his fans on how to go about being successful.

In preparations for his concert, ‘Marlian Fest’ scheduled for today, the singer has sent out this word of advice to his fans.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Sometimes success will come to you but don’t wait for it. Go to it or meet it half way.”

This is in call for his Marlians to come forward for his event scheduled today.

See Post Here: