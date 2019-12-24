Dr Dre Beats Taylor Swift To Become Forbes Music Top Earner Of The Decade

by Temitope Alabi
American legendary music producer and rapper, Dr. Dre has snagged the title of music’s top earner of the decade. Dr Dre beat singer Taylor Swift for the title.

According to Forbes, the 54-year-old who was born Andre Romelle Young is the highest-earning artist of the past decade, according to Forbes

The ace producer reportedly pulled in $950 million over the past 10 years with his 20 percent ownership of Beats, after selling his company ‘Beats by Dre’ to Apple in a $3 billion deal.

Taylor Swift on her part came in second on the list racking in$825 million.

Beyonce came in third with $685 million, U2 in fourth place with $675 million; and Diddy in fifth with $605 million.

