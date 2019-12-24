Dr Sid, Simi Celebrate Their Daughter As She Turns 2

Nigerian singer, Dr Sid and his wife, Simi are today celebrating their daughter, Sarah who turns 2.

Simi has since taken to her page to share a beautiful photo of the little girl while penning a sweet birthday message alongside.

She wrote;

“Screaming happy 1st birthday to the most amazing baby ever Sarah! Just like your big sister, you’ve brought so much joy, blessings and happiness into my life. 🥰😘 May you always be a source of joy and a blessing to your generation and beyond. Love you so so much Say Say! 😘😘Thank you, Lord for your guidance and protection. 🙏🏽 I pray today that goodness and mercy will always be your portion. Haaaaapppppy 1st birthday to my second bundle of joy! 💝💝 Can’t believe you’re one already?! 🎉🎉 You’re the perfect Christmas gift every year! “