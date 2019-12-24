Dr Sid, Simi Celebrate Their Daughter As She Turns 2

by Temitope Alabi
Simi Esiri
Simi Esiri

Nigerian singer, Dr Sid and his wife, Simi are today celebrating their daughter, Sarah who turns 2.

Simi has since taken to her page to share a beautiful photo of the little girl while penning a sweet birthday message alongside.

She wrote;

“Screaming happy 1st birthday to the most amazing baby ever Sarah! Just like your big sister, you’ve brought so much joy, blessings and happiness into my life. 🥰😘 May you always be a source of joy and a blessing to your generation and beyond. Love you so so much Say Say! 😘😘Thank you, Lord for your guidance and protection. 🙏🏽 I pray today that goodness and mercy will always be your portion. Haaaaapppppy 1st birthday to my second bundle of joy! 💝💝 Can’t believe you’re one already?! 🎉🎉 You’re the perfect Christmas gift every year! “

0

