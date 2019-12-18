Drama As DMW Signee, Idowest Unable To Pay Taxi Fare (Video)

A popular signee, Idowest of the popular record label DMW, has been caught in the moment where he was unable to pay Uber fare.

The singer who is under Davido’s record label was seen in a word battle with the driver who was not letting it go.

While a small crowd gathered, the two were heard exchanging words as the driver cursed him saying “Na God go punish you.”

It was gathered that he had picked up the ride for an event at Agege.

