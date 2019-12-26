Drama As Mercy, Ike Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

BBNaija reality TV stars, Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema have un-followed each other on Instagram.

This happened days after their fellow ex-housemate, Omashola posted a video that suggested that the duo got married.

The Big Brother Naija stars reportedly got married in a secret ceremony in Mercy’s hometown.

In a recent discovery, the duo have unfollowed each other on Instagram and taken each other’s photos off their respective Instagram accounts.

While there’s no known reason for this, we hope there’s no trouble on paradise.

See Photo Here: