Drama As Nigerian Lady Knocks On Bank Security Door (Video)

Some Lagosians were filmed egging on a clueless lady to keep knocking on the front door of a bank so it can open.

In the hilarious video being circulated online, a man wearing a Jalabiya could be seen standing close to the lady and telling her to knock on the glass door.

The man was the only one as the person recording the incident joined in.

Unknown to lady, they were only trying to make fun of her because they know the door can only open when you press a button located on the side.

The clueless lady, however, kept on knocking on the door while passers-by mocked her.

Watch the hilarious video: