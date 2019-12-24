Drugs Are Kind Of Cool: Solidstar

Singer Solidstar has joined his voice in the campaign against drug abuse. According to the singer, Drugs are kind of cool until they start wrecking the skin, life, and family.

He added that drugs are actually a very narrow window of cool.

He made this known via his official Instagram page on Tuesday, 24th December.

He wrote:

Drugs are kind of cool I mean, they are cool before they wreck your skin, your life and your family. That’s when they get uncool. It’s actually a very narrow window of cool.