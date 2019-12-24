Drugs Are Kind Of Cool: Solidstar

by Eyitemi Majeed
Solidstar
Solidstar

Singer Solidstar has joined his voice in the campaign against drug abuse. According to the singer, Drugs are kind of cool until they start wrecking the skin, life, and family.

He added that drugs are actually a very narrow window of cool.

Read Also: Solidstar Shares Photo himself Grabbing A Mysterious Lady With Massive Butt, Fans Reacts (photos)

He made this known via his official Instagram page on Tuesday, 24th December.

He wrote:

Drugs are kind of cool I mean, they are cool before they wreck your skin, your life and your family. That’s when they get uncool. It’s actually a very narrow window of cool.

Tags from the story
Solidstar
0

You may also like

”No police has the right to extort or arrest you for using tinted glasses for your car”- Lagos PPRO

Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze Reacts To Tacha’s Disqualification From BBNaija House

Lil Frosh

Davido Signs Lil Frosh To DMW Record Label

Omoyele Sowore

Full Text Of Omoyele Sowore’s Ruling By Justice Taiwo Taiwo

Nigeria Severs Diplomatic Ties With Taiwan

Police Recover Bombs From Nnamdi Kanu’s Home

Zero portholes on highways by December 2012 or else… FG Orders FERMA

Scandal: Murderer suspect denies lawyer in Court, find out his reason

Boko Haram sect kill four UN workers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *