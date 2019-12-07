Drunk Davido, Chioma Share Passionate Kiss In Barbados (Photos)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland are in Barbados, not just for a weekend getaway but for his 30BG concert.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had shared a video in which he could be seen fondling his wife-to-be’s breasts.

The couple were accompanied by some members of DMW all the way from the UK, where Davido and his Lawyer, Prince met up with their women before heading to the Caribbeans.

Davido took to his Instagram page to share a lovely picture of him and Chioma kissing passionately with the caption,

“Drunk nights”

