Drunk Santa Claus Accidentally Hits Bus After Doing ‘Gbese’ (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A drunk father Christmas was spotted drinking with a bottle in his hand and wandering aimlessly alone on the streets of Lagos.

The video was shared by Nigerian entertainer, Tunde Ednut on his Instagram page.

In the video, the man entertained on-looked as he even danced ‘Gbese before he accidentally collided with a parked bus.

Information Nigeria recalls the same man dressed in Santa Claus costume was filmed chasing away young children throwing objects at him for not showing up with gifts and sleeping on duty.

Read Also: Celebrities Should Stop Misleading Their Fans: Actress, Eriata Ese

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Santa Claus
0

You may also like

Omoyele sowore

‘How I Found Out That I Had Been Granted Bail’: Omoyele Sowore

Inmate

Court Sends Former Petroleum Ministry Director To Prison For Alleged Bribery, Corruption

Kidnappers Strike Again In Edo, Abduct Prisons Boss

8 Killed In Fresh Communal Clash In Taraba

Nyanya Blast: APC Asks Pres. Jonathan To Lead Instead Of Shifting Blames

Redemption camp turns up over 60,000 babies

Market Leader Arraigned Over Alleged Terrorism

‪‎New Face Of Service‬

Nigeria-Cameroon Boundary: CNPP Describes Surveyor General’s Comment As Treasonable

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *