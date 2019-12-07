DSS Didn’t Chase Judge Out Of Courtroom With Guns: Buhari’s Aide

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad has dismissed claims that the operatives of the Department of State Services(DSS) went inside courtroom, chased the Judge with guns and disrupted court proceedings to arrest Omoyele Sowore.

In a tweet shared via his Twitter handle on Saturday, Ahmad who shared a 9:29 video said people cooked up lies the officials of the country’s secret service disrupted court proceedings with violence — In a bid to rearrest Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow, who was briefly released after spending 124 days in custody.

Bashir tweeted: I believe things could have been done differently.

This 9:29 video made it very clear that many lied and deceived people that DSS went inside courtroom, chased the Judge with guns and disrupted court proceedings to arrest Sowore.