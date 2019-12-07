DSS Didn’t Chase Judge Out Of Courtroom With Guns: Buhari’s Aide

by Valerie Oke

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad has dismissed claims that the operatives of the Department of State Services(DSS) went inside courtroom, chased the Judge with guns and disrupted court proceedings to arrest Omoyele Sowore.

In a tweet shared via his Twitter handle on Saturday, Ahmad who shared a 9:29 video said people cooked up lies the officials of the country’s secret service disrupted court proceedings with violence — In a bid to rearrest Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow, who was briefly released after spending 124 days in custody.

Read Also: Nigerians Lament As DSS Rearrests Sowore Barely 24hrs After Release

Bashir tweeted: I believe things could have been done differently.

This 9:29 video made it very clear that many lied and deceived people that DSS went inside courtroom, chased the Judge with guns and disrupted court proceedings to arrest Sowore.

Tags from the story
Bashir Ahmad, Department of State Services, Muhammadu Buhari, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

Flood

Delta residents swim to their houses as heavy flood wrecks community (Photos)

FG set to implement No work, No pay rule

Shocking: 13 church members allegedly steal N1billion from their church

Peruzzi, DJ Consequence & Qdot Thrill Fans at the TECNO Spark 3 Party

‘Reason we suspended feeding in schools’ – FG

President Buhari gives hint on fighting corruption in Africa

Goodluck Jonathan meets IBB in Minna

Foursquare Suspends Dr. Boniface Over Sexual Harassment

South Africa’s Nelson Mandela Notes Already Counterfeited

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *