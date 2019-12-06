DSS Is Running Hard PR For Sowore: Reality Star, Leo Dasilva

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo Dasilva has condemned the attempt to rearrest popular activist, Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Security.

Leo Dasilva
Leo Dasilva

The reality star pointed out that agencies have a poor way of handling cases in Nigeria, which he opined that it should be improved upon.

The reality star pointed out that the way Sowore is being treated is the same way rapper, Naira Marley was treated by EFCC that made him a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry.

See his post below:

