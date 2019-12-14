Duncan Mighty Abducted By Unknown Gunmen: Cubana Chief Priest

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest has shared very disturbing information about popular Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty.

The celebrity barman took to Instagram to share that Duncan Mighty has been abducted by unidentified gunmen in Owerri.

He shared these details on the story feature of the photo-sharing platform as he called on everyone to pray for the artist.

Sharing this, he wrote: “Duncan Mighty beaten and taken by unknown gunmen in Owerri after numerous gunshots. Pray for Duncan Mighty.”

See His Post Here: