Duncan Mighty Mocks Etinosa Over Benz Gift, Actress Fires Back (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Self-acclaimed Port-Harcourt first son, Duncan Mighty recently took to his Instagram page to mock actress Etinosa Idemudia over a car gift she received in Dubai.

Etinosa
Etinosa and the car gift

Duncan Mighty revealed he is in a state of confusion as he intends to find out how the car gift suddenly got to Nigeria in less than 28 days, which according to him, is impossible.

Information Nigeria recalls Idemudia had revealed that she got a Mercedes Benz as a gift in Dubai merely by responding to an unidentified “angel” on Instagram.

The ‘Fake Love” singer took a swipe at the actress by sharing her photo with the words,

“It takes nothing to be real. It takes 28 days to ship a car from Dubai to Gidi. Trying to figure out how this car take disappear as MERCEDES BENZ from Dubai and then land as 2009 Tokunbor Venza. White people please explain the technology behind this magic”.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Queries Bishop Oyedepo Over Annual Shiloh Program

Reacting to this, the actress fired back, stating that she has more than one car and went ahead to list the names of her three cars.

See the exchange below:

Duncan mighty's ppst

Duncan Mighty

