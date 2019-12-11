Effect Of Hard Work Is The Destruction Of Health: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular lifestyle expert, Reno Omokri is back again with another lesson that seems to come as a shock to some of his followers.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

According to Reno, the longterm effect of hard work is the destruction of one’s health, while the long term effect of smart work is the construction of wealth.

Also Read: Having Grey Hair Doesn’t Mean Wisdom: Reno Omokri

Hence, he advised that people should learn more now and work less later or learn less now and work more later in life.

The lifestyle expert has continued to give life lessons on social media and stay away from political comments for weeks now.

See his post below:

Reno Omokri
0

