Efia Odo Goes Semi-Naked In New Videos

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has again gotten tongues wagging.

The actress gave many more than an eye full as she stepped out semi-naked in a two-piece outfit which did a great job showing off her curves.

Efia who is known to love showing off her body captioned one the video posted on her page;

You bitches can go home now… the Queen has arrived 😬✨

Outfit @dzifasclothing https://www.instagram.com/p/B51Qlbrp_Op/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link https://www.instagram.com/p/B502Eowh69j/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This is coming weeks after the actress made it known that she would rather pray for wisdom than pray to God for a husband.