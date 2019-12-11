Efia Odo Goes Semi-Naked In New Videos

by Temitope Alabi
Efia Odo
Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has again gotten tongues wagging.

The actress gave many more than an eye full as she stepped out semi-naked in a two-piece outfit which did a great job showing off her curves.

Read Also: ‘Don’t Dissect My God To Be Jesus’ – Ghanaian Actress Efia Odo (Video)

Efia who is known to love showing off her body captioned one the video posted on her page;

You bitches can go home now… the Queen has arrived 😬✨
Outfit @dzifasclothing

https://www.instagram.com/p/B51Qlbrp_Op/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/B502Eowh69j/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This is coming weeks after the actress made it known that she would rather pray for wisdom than pray to God for a husband.

Tags from the story
Efia Odo
0

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: October 23

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines, November 6

Another Chibok girl released – FG

Love in the Air!!! Read full story of how mentally challenged people fell in love

BBNaija Host Ebuka Joins Beard Gang [Picture]

BBNaija Host Ebuka Joins Beard Gang [Picture]

Breaking!!! Ambode out, Sanwo-Olu to represent APC in 2019 Lagos Governorship Election

Prison Break !!! Security officers aid the release of Six prisoners

Apostle Suleiman won’t be investigated – CAN

Another PDP rep member defects to APC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *