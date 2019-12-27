Ekiosa Market Fire: Looters Return Stolen Goods After Traders Invoke Ayelala

Some looters who took advantage of the fire incident at Ekiosa market in Benin city, to cart away goods have started returning them after traders invited Ayelala worshippers to invoke curses.

According to reports, Ekiosa traders moved round the market with the Ayelala worshippers invoking curses on looters who stole goods while pretending to be offering assistance.

While addressing a delegation from Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, who paid a sympathy visit to the market, Mrs Blacky Ogiame, President of Market Women Association, said many goods had been returned after the Ayelala visit to the market.

She said several items, such as bags of rice, roll of wrappers, cartons and gallons of groundnut oil and goats were dumped at different areas close to the market.

The president of the market women association revealed that the Ayala worshippers were called following a similar fire incident at Satana and Oliha markets in the city — where looters were also seen to return stolen goods.

She said, “They have started returning our stolen goods as we invited Ayelala people to rain curses on those behind the series of pains being inflicted on market women and other traders in the state.”