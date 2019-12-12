Ekiti State University Sacks 800 Workers

by Temitope Alabi

 

EKSU
EKSU

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) has sacked over 1000 workers after a staff audit exercise.

According to reports, the staff affected were employed between 2016 and 2018 and this has since caused a stir in the varsity.

The spokesperson of the university, Bode Olofinmuagun, made this known via a statement after a meeting of the university’s Governing Council on Thursday.

“The Governing Council of Ekiti State University has considered the report of the staff audit carried out by a firm of external auditors commissioned to undertake general auditing of staff in the university,” he said.

Olofinmuagun went on to say that the Government White Paper on the Report of the Visitation Panel to the university revealed also that there was over staffing, redundancy and personnel misalignment in virtually all the sections of the university.

He added that this had increased the wage bill of the university beyond its capacity.

Tags from the story
Ekiti state university
0

