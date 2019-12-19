El Clasico: Barcelona Hold Out For Draw To Stay Top

Barcelona and Real Madrid played out a goalless and largely uneventful El Clasico at the Nou Camp.

Recall that the meeting between these sides was originally scheduled for 26 October but was postponed because of fears of civil unrest in Catalonia.

Gareth Bale’s disallowed goal was the closest either side came to scoring, but Real left-back Ferland Mendy was judged to be offside in the build-up.

The result sees defending champions Barca stay top of La Liga with Real Madrid second on goal difference.

Both clubs are now five points clear of third place, Sevilla who lost to Villarreal on Sunday.