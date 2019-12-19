El-Classico: Real Madrid, Barcelona Reach 17 Years Low

by Valerie Oke
Barcelon payers during a match
Barcelon payers during a match

The first El-Classico of the current season ended in a goalless draw for the first time since 2002.

Real Madrid traveled to the Camp Nou to take on the defending champions knowing that a victory would see them leapfrog the current champions into the top spot with three points separating them.

Read Also: Real Madrid Move Provisionally To The Top Of Table Following Victory Over Espanyol

However, as a result of the stalemate, the two sides remain leveled on same points with Barcelona topping the table as a result of superior head to head and goal difference.

Tags from the story
barcelona, Camp Nou, Real Madrid
0

You may also like

Police arrests prophet for stealing $500

Buhari’s Govt Using A ‘Prostitute’ Against Me – GEJ’s Ex-Aide, Reno Omokri Raises Alarm

Omashola

Growing Up In Warri Is Automatic Ticket To Survive Anything, Anywhere – Omashola

Generator fumes kill 3 persons in Edo State

JTF killed 15 innocent boys playing football at a field – Senator

whiteman stabs nigerian in the neck

Shocking: See Why A White Man Stabbed A Nigerian Man In Osun

Senator Bukola Saraki speaks on ‘stepping down’ for Atiku Abubakar ahead of PDP’s National Convention

Singer, Kcee

Singer, Kcee Blames Fans Over Celebrities Fake lives

Inspector General of Police set to face Petition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *