El-Classico: Real Madrid, Barcelona Reach 17 Years Low

The first El-Classico of the current season ended in a goalless draw for the first time since 2002.

Real Madrid traveled to the Camp Nou to take on the defending champions knowing that a victory would see them leapfrog the current champions into the top spot with three points separating them.

However, as a result of the stalemate, the two sides remain leveled on same points with Barcelona topping the table as a result of superior head to head and goal difference.