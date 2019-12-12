El-Rufai Declares Kaduna-Abuja Highway Safest Road In Nigeria

Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna State Governor has described Kaduna-Abuja highway as the safest road in Nigeria. ‎

The governor said that no case of kidnapping or security threat has occurred on Kaduna-Abuja highway in the last two and a half months.

In the last couple of months, the Abuja-Kaduna road had posed a huge threat to the safety of travellers owing to kidnapping and bandit activities which frequently occurs there.

Many Nigerians had lost their lives while hundreds more had been kidnapped by criminal elements, causing travellers to avoid the route where they could.