El-Zakzaky’s Fate Not In El-Rufai’s Hands – IMN Tells Malami

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has dismissed claims by Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami that the fate of its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and that of his wife, Zenat, are in the hands of the Kaduna State Government.

Malami, also the Attorney-General of the Federation while explaining why El-Zakzaky was not released alongside a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and the convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, had said that the IMN leader’s release could only be decided by the state government.

However, in a statement by the president of its media forum, Ibrahim Musa, the IMN asked the AGF to release their leader and his wife “who had since been ordered by the court to be released.”

“The attacks, arrest and subsequent detention of Sheikh El-Zakzaky were by federal agencies and for the past four years, the Department of State Services had taken custody of the Sheikh and his wife from the army. “It was impossible to exonerate Buhari and his regime from the continued contemptuous detention of el-Zakzaky and his wife,” the statement read in part.