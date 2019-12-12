Electricity Workers Call Off Strike After 24 Hours

Nigeria’s electricity workers have suspended a strike that threw the whole nation into darkness for a little more than 24 hours.

The workers in the electricity industry went on a strike, which disrupted electricity supply nationwide, following the expiration of their 21-day ultimatum to the federal government.

The workers had given the 21-day ultimatum for the government and management of other players in the electricity sector to address their grievances over non-payment of salary arrears, remittance of pension deductions and retrenchment of staff or else they would plunge the nation into darkness.

