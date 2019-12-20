Emir Sanusi Accepts Ganduje’s Council Of Chiefs Chairmanship Appointment

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to reports, Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has finally accepted Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s request to chair the affairs of the state Council of Chiefs.

Emir Sanusi
Emir Sanusi

The whole drama started on the 9th of December, when Ganduje announced the appointment of Emir Sanusi as the council chairman.

Also Read: I Have Been Asked To Dethrone Emir Sanusi: Ganduje

However, weeks after the appointment, Emir Sanusi allegedly kept the governor in limbo as to whether or not he had accepted the appointment.

This prompted the Governor to issue a 2-day ultimatum to the emir directing him to declare his position on the matter.

According to reports, 24 hours after the issuance of the ultimatum, the emir has accepted the appointment.

