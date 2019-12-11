Employer Laments As Employee He Sent To Dubai For Training Resigned Upon Return

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian businessman, Ose Anenih, is having a reflective moment after getting a surprise from his employee.

Sharing the story on Twitter, he hinted that after having sent one of his company’s employees to Dubai and paid for his training, the employee, however, returned and handed in a resignation letter.

Sharing the story he wrote in part: “This life. Sent an architect to Dubai last week to ‘broaden his creative horizons’. Paid so he could attend training there, help him be more effective for the company because even in a tight economy, skill sells.

READ ALSO –Lesson Teacher Caught On Camera Stealing From His Employer In Abuja (Video)

Ose Anenih, however, wished the man good luck as he resigned to start his own business.

See Photos Here:

Employer Laments After Employee Resigns
Ose Anenih’s Post
Employer Laments After Employee Resigns
More Photos
Tags from the story
Dubai, Ose Anenih
0

You may also like

mayweather trump

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Meets Donald Trump

The End is near for Robert Mugabe

Davido addresses NYSC members seated on the floor in Lagos camp (PHOTOS)

Nigerian man connives with doctor to remove wife’s womb because she doesn’t want to stop having kids

Senator Abbo

FLASHBACK: Faces Of Power-drunk Lawmakers Who Slapped, Beat Up Harmless Citizens

Xenophobia: Nigerians In South Africa Defend Themselves With Weapons (Video)

Mercy and Ike

Ike Develops Another Massive Erection After Mercy Lays On Him

My orderly was shaking when kidnappers confronted us on a road trip – Gov. Akeredolu

Uncle buries 19 year-old girl alive over her family property

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *