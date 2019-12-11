Employer Laments As Employee He Sent To Dubai For Training Resigned Upon Return

A Nigerian businessman, Ose Anenih, is having a reflective moment after getting a surprise from his employee.

Sharing the story on Twitter, he hinted that after having sent one of his company’s employees to Dubai and paid for his training, the employee, however, returned and handed in a resignation letter.

Sharing the story he wrote in part: “This life. Sent an architect to Dubai last week to ‘broaden his creative horizons’. Paid so he could attend training there, help him be more effective for the company because even in a tight economy, skill sells.

Ose Anenih, however, wished the man good luck as he resigned to start his own business.

See Photos Here: