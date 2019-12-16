Eniola Badmus Takes A Swipe At Omotola Ekeinde On Instagram

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken a swipe at her colleague, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde after she downgraded her’ at a recent event.

Eniola Badmus, Omotola Ekeinde
Eniola Badmus, Omotola Ekeinde

Information Nigeria recalls Jalade-Ekeinde had woefully failed to recollect who Badmus is when a television presenter asked her to give her a shout out on the red carpet of a movie premiere.

It appears the actress is still pissed off about it as she posted a photo from a wedding she attended over the weekend with the caption;

“How you appear in the midst of people that claims they don’t know you. Wedding guest #theaaunion19“

Read Also: Wizkid Replies Man Who Pleaded With Him To Attend Funeral Of His Late Mom (Video)

See the post below:

Eniola Badmus' post

Tags from the story
Eniola Badmus., Omotola jalade Ekeinde
0

You may also like

Alleged Celebrity Side Chick, Rosaline Meurer Drops Shade As Tonto Dikeh’s Male Look Trends

Hushpuppi blast the heck out of ladies who came for him on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler leave American Idol

Orezi Laments Over Losing At The Headies To Waje

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor drag each other on social media, share photos from their mega fight to mock each other (Photos)

“I Met My Husband On A Movie Set” – Nollywood Actor, Vincent Opurum’s Wife Salma Aminu

Faze: “I Am Definitely Getting Married this year”

Actress, Rosaline Meurer attacked by an unknown man on her way to a movie premiere in Lagos

Comedian Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *