Etinosa Fires Back After Duncan Mighty Drags Her On Living Fake Life

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress cum comedian, Etinosa has replied singer, Duncan Mighty after being called out for sharing a picture showing her posing with a Toyota Venza.

Etinosa
Etinosa

Recall that the actress a few weeks ago announced that she received a Mercedes Benz gift in Dubai from an anonymous person who reached out to her via DM.

In a new post the actress shared a picture showing her with a Toyota Venza to the bewilderment of Duncan Mighty who wondered how she was able to end up with a Toyota Venza after announcing that she received a Mercedes Benz in Dubai.

Reacting to the statement by the singer that she is living a fake life, the actress wrote:

Etinosa
Etinosa’s post
