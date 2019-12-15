Etinosa Is Misguided – Reno Omokri Slams Actress Over Netflix ‘Gay Jesus’ Movie

Reno Omokri has taken to social media to react to the new Netflix ‘gay Jesus’ show and in the process dragged actress Etinosa into it.
Reacting to the Netflix show, Reno brushed on the subject of Etinosa using a bible for a ashtray while adding that she is misguided.
In his words;
The other day, a misguided woman used Scripture as an ashtray. Now, @Netflix announces a film about a gay Jesus. Would they do that to the Quran? Do NOT take advantage of Christian’s tolerance. We choose non-violence. Not that we can’t be violent! If Netflix goes ahead to release their comedy on the gay Jesus, I urge all #RenosNuggeteers around the world to delete their Netflix app and cancel their subscription. If you fail to do this, you can’t claim to love Christ, His Father, or me, their servant. Please retweet!