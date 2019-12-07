Etinosa Tenders Apology For Using Bible As Ashtray (Video)

Recall that controversial actress, Etinosa Idemudia, set the social media on fire recently after using the Bible as an ashtray for her smoke on live Instagram video, well, the screen diva has issued an apology.

Speaking via her Instagram page, she said she is deeply sorry to everyone who feels offended by her viral video and her choice of ‘ashtray’ in the video.

She said:

I deeply apologize to everyone offended by my viral video and my choice of ash tray in that video. i would never berate any man’s beliefs. However, if You think say you Sabi smoke come smokeboxng. Be there right now mrsmokeboxng GameUP

Watch the video below: