Europa League: Arsenal Go Top Following Hard Fought Draw

by Eyitemi Majeed
Arsenal player during a match

Arsenal inconsistency continues as they struggle to hold Standard Liege to a 2-2 draw in the last group stage match at the Europa League.

The Gunners then ended the campaign as the top of the group table following the hard-fought draw.

The match began with both sides not willing to commit men forward until the home the Belgian side found the back of the net in the second half.

The Gunners then pushed for an equalizer but were met by a resolute defense from the home side.

However, the 2004 Premier League holder pulled one back in the 78th minute before going on to pull level deep into the second half.

