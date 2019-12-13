Europa: Manchester United Run Riot, Finish As Group Leader

Manchester United celebrate their winning Manchester United secured qualification to the knock out stage of the Europa League campaign by beating second places AZ Alkmaar 4-0 to go Mourinho’stop of the group L table. With the Red Devils one points ahead of their opponents prior to the match at Old Trafford, a draw was all that was required to finish top. However, the English giants got more than a draw as they ran riot against the Dutch side after the first half ended goalless. Read Also: Manchester United Vs. TRashford’sRashford;s Brace Spoils Mourinho’s Return To Old Trafford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be seeded in Monday’s draw for the first knockout round.
