Even If Your Brother Is Stupid, Defend Him In Public – Reno Omokri

by Temitope Alabi

 

Former aide to President Jonathan, Reno Omokri has shared his thoughts on family.

According to Omokri, people should never reprimand their family in public, instead, they should support them and when they are in private, they can then caution them.

“Never publicly take sides against your family. Even if your brother is stupid, defend him in public, but when you are alone, discipline him and call him an idiot to his face. As far as family is concerned, you praise publicly and rebuke privately. Be like Christ. He spoke in parables publicly to His disciples, but in private He explained to them and upbraided them for their lack of understanding (Mark 4:34). If you devalue your brother to the world, you also reduce your own value and it won’t go back up.”

