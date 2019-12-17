Everton Agrees In Principle To Sign Carlo Ancelotti As Coach

English club, Everton is understood to have agreed in principle to sign legendary manager, Carlo Ancelotti, as it’s next manager.

He is expected to be unveiled before their Carabao cup against Leicester on Wednesday.

The Toffees sacked their manager, Marco Silva following strings of unpleasant results that saw them languish in the relegation zone.

Ancelotti, on the other hand, was left without a club after he was axed by Napoli after the winless run.

Everton, since they fired their former manager has been resurgent with one win and a draw against Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.