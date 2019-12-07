Everton Humiliates Chelsea At Goodison Park

Chelsea was humiliated 3-1 by Everton during their domestic league early kickoff match at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton needed only six minutes of actions to announce their arrival after Brazilian, Richardson, headed past the Blues goalkeeper to open the scoring.

The Toffees ended the first half with the lone goal lead before doubling their lead after the restart.

The second half then started with the Toffees doubling their lead and Chelsea poured out in their numbers hoping to draw back into the match.

Read Also: Guardiola Restricted To Career Low By Chelsea

However, they halved the deficit but Everton went on to restore their two goals cushion.