Everybody Is Just Trying To Make Something Out Of You Without You Knowing: Meek Mill Warns

by Valerie Oke
American musician, Meek Mi
American musician, Meek My

American musician, Meek Mill says he doesn’t trust people and that they don’t motivate any more.

He went on to warn his fans that everybody is only planning to make something of the next person without the person knowing.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on Friday, 20th December.

Read Also: “I never thought I’d eat a woman’s a** in my life” – Meek Mill shares intimate details about his life

He wrote:

I don’t trust people and they motives really nomore … everybody planning to make something off you with out you knowing!

Tags from the story
Meek Mill
0

You may also like

Three Ritual Killers arrested in Ondo State

Nigeria dominates CAF award nominees

[In Pictures] Extremely Rare White Lion Cubs Born in Ukraine

ETF: Governor Ambode presents cheques totaling N924.7 million to 1,438 Beneficiaries

Nigerian Navy promotes 16 officers to Rear Admiral

See beautiful new photos of the Oba of Benin and his family

Borno Govt. bans vehicular movement on 3 highways

God healed Buhari of his ailments to shame PDP in 2019 – Oshiomhole

NANS Begins Protest Against South African Companies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *