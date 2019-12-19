Everyone Sleeps With Everyone In Broadcast Media Industry – OAP Folayan

by Temitope Alabi
Fola Folayan
Fola Folayan

Media personality, Fola Folayan may just be shaking tables this morning as she has taken to social media to share her thoughts on how incestuous the broadcast industry is.

According to Folayan, the industry is incestuous that “everyone sleeps with everybody”.

“The broadcast media industry is so incestuous, Everybody sleeps with everybody.”

Her tweet has since gotten a  couple of retweets and comments as social media users are agreeing with her and sharing their thoughts on her opinion.

Read her tweet below;

