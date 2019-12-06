Evil People Have Taken Over Nigeria From Buhar: Aisha

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said recently that “bad people” have taken over the country from those who are “supposed to be in charge”.

The wife of the President said this during a phone-in interview on Television Continental (TVC)’s ‘Journalists Hangout’ programme on Thursday.

Speaking in the interview, Mrs Buhari said those who are meant to be in charge of the government are mute while social media is being used by some individuals to bring down the government.

She stressed that social media has caused some problems in the country like when her husband was rumoured to have died, and recently, when it was rumoured that her husband was taking a second wife.

“I didn’t take it seriously because even my husband didn’t know what was happening. ”

“Both of us didn’t know what was happening; they just decided to bombard social media with it. They are now taking to social media to bring down the government itself.

“I think that we should not allow people that are nothing to override the innocent; I don’t know why people that are supposed to be in charge should remain mute while bad people take over the country from us. It is impossible and totally unacceptable.”

As for presidential aides and other government officials, she accused them of being silent when they should responding to and focusing on things that the president has no business in.

Read Also: Aisha Buhari Blamed The Whole Political Elite In Nigeria: Governors

“Whenever they (presidential aides) are supposed to take action against the offenders, or to take action or to take charge or be in control, or caution people, they keep mute,” she said.

“But when it comes to unnecessary things, people will start talking of the presidency. A typical example is what happened after the election in Bayelsa state. When the PDP came out and said they would … suspend His Excellency, Goodluck Jonathan, the former president, for doing wrong or something like that.

“I have seen no reason why (the) presidency should come out and say that they were shocked to hear that. Is it their business? Are they PDP members? Is President Jonathan a member of our party? What does that have to do with the presidency?”