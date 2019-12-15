Ex-BBNaija Housemates, Bisola, Tobi Bakre Throw Shades On Twitter Over Bad Breath

Something seems to brewing on social media between reality stars, Bisola and Tobi Bakre as they have been throwing subtle shades directed at each other.

Bisola and Tobi
Ex-BBNaija Housemates, Bisola and Tobi

It all began when Bisola took to her Twitter account on Friday to slam an anonymous actor who she claims has a very bad breath.

“Don’t mean this in a bad way, but bad breath should be listed as a safety hazard. Not too long ago I got to hang out with a nice, hot chiseled actor. But mehn, his breath was almost taking out my lashes. If you were on a date with someone that had bad breath would you tell them?”, she tweeted.

Following her tweet, Tobi Bakre shared a cryptic post directed at someone, who many people think is Bisola.

In the same manner, the handsome reality star and model wrote;

“What will Adele not see on the other side. Madame is forming woke, subbing on Twitter. Not one, not Two other actors have complained about your unnecessary yelling on set. Imagine person mouth wey dey gbazungenegn shouting in your face. The suffer we actors suffer sha People in glass houses throwing bricks. Not even stones. This life.”

In what seems like a reply to Tobi’s post, Bisola wrote;

“Really wish someone would tell this guy he needs to take care of his bad breath as a matter of urgency. What shall it profit a fine boy actor, who looks good, but his bad breath can make one collapse on contact. SOS”

See the full post below:

The IG banter

