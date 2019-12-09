Ex-Governors Convicted Of Fraud Under Buhari Are All Christians: Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of prosecuting only former public office holders who are Christians.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode queried if Christians are the only ones that steal among the former public office holders.

He wrote:

“Every former Governor and key former public office holder that has been convicted of corruption since Buhari came to power from Jolly Nyam to Joshua Dariye to Bala Ngilari to Orji Kalu is a Christian. Make of it what you will but that is a fact. Is it only Christians that steal?”